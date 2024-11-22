Behind the Scenes of Deere's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Deere (NYSE:DE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Deere.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $301,147, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $1,023,353.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $470.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale trades within a strike price range from $185.0 to $470.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $265.4 $261.2 $261.2 $185.00 $444.0K 1 17 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $41.15 $33.7 $33.75 $397.50 $168.7K 88 50 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $23.0 $22.5 $23.0 $470.00 $138.0K 239 60 DE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $43.85 $42.85 $43.28 $400.00 $60.5K 904 20 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $7.05 $5.5 $6.1 $430.00 $51.8K 104 89

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

In light of the recent options history for Deere, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,458,238, the price of DE is up by 1.71%, reaching $445.02. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Deere

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $485.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Deere options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

