Behind the Scenes of Deere's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Deere (NYSE:DE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Deere. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $359,392, and 2 are calls, amounting to $52,350.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $410.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Deere's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Deere's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $350.0 to $410.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Deere Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $38.2 $35.9 $36.85 $390.00 $110.5K 98 30 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $24.9 $24.1 $24.9 $410.00 $52.1K 87 43 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $24.45 $23.35 $24.22 $410.00 $51.2K 87 22 DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $18.95 $18.1 $18.62 $410.00 $50.2K 0 82 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $18.55 $17.2 $18.09 $410.00 $48.8K 0 27

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

In light of the recent options history for Deere, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now? With a volume of 121,171, the price of DE is down 0.0% at $397.87. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. Expert Opinions on Deere

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $425.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $425.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Deere options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

