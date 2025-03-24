Behind the Scenes of Datadog's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DDOG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 33 extraordinary options activities for Datadog. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,083,470, and 20 are calls, amounting to $1,099,771.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $160.0 for Datadog during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.76 $2.64 $2.76 $90.00 $552.0K 2.9K 2.0K DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $5.1 $4.7 $4.7 $104.00 $235.0K 1.3K 501 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.8 $4.6 $4.6 $160.00 $183.5K 2.4K 403 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.15 $3.95 $3.95 $120.00 $80.9K 1.8K 460 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $10.9 $10.1 $10.13 $90.00 $75.7K 269 75

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Datadog, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Datadog's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,741,313, the price of DDOG is up 2.07% at $107.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Datadog

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $160.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $160.

