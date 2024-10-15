Behind the Scenes of Datadog's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $178,175 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $742,903.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $82.5 to $140.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $82.5 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.05 $13.55 $13.55 $120.00 $375.3K 1.8K 377 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $13.75 $13.55 $13.75 $120.00 $133.3K 1.8K 400 DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $13.55 $13.35 $13.45 $120.00 $64.5K 1.8K 92 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.5 $5.35 $5.36 $125.00 $53.5K 402 87 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $120.00 $41.8K 1.2K 1.0K

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

In light of the recent options history for Datadog, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Datadog's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 531,710, the DDOG's price is down by -2.0%, now at $126.54. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Datadog

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $145.0.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from DA Davidson upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $140. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $150.

