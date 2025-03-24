Behind the Scenes of Danaher's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Danaher (NYSE:DHR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DHR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for Danaher. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 22 are puts, totaling $1,409,168, and 8 are calls, amounting to $753,360.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $240.0 for Danaher over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Danaher stands at 1035.5, with a total volume reaching 8,001.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Danaher, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.0 $7.8 $8.0 $220.00 $200.0K 1.4K 753 DHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.3 $7.9 $8.0 $220.00 $133.6K 1.4K 430 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.1 $4.8 $4.8 $230.00 $107.5K 2.2K 245 DHR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $12.5 $12.1 $12.28 $220.00 $94.5K 771 193 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.5 $12.2 $12.22 $220.00 $94.0K 771 347

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,289,560, the price of DHR is up by 0.23%, reaching $211.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Danaher

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $260.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Danaher, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.