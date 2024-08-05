Behind the Scenes of Danaher's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Danaher. Our analysis of options history for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 10% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $1,950,976, and 2 were calls, valued at $75,645.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $260.0 and $280.0 for Danaher, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale trades within a strike price range from $260.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.4 $11.8 $11.8 $260.00 $944.0K 593 808 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $16.9 $13.6 $15.5 $270.00 $578.7K 705 373 DHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $17.4 $16.7 $16.7 $280.00 $93.5K 409 203 DHR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $17.4 $16.8 $17.1 $280.00 $92.7K 409 147 DHR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $17.4 $16.6 $16.6 $280.00 $91.3K 409 37

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divesititure of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

In light of the recent options history for Danaher, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Danaher With a volume of 810,223, the price of DHR is down -3.07% at $268.26. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Danaher

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $280.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $310. An analyst from Leerink Partners has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $280. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Danaher, targeting a price of $275. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $285. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Danaher, targeting a price of $250.

