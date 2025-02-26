Behind the Scenes of CVS Health's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on CVS Health. Our analysis of options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $138,985, and 7 were calls, valued at $321,467.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $80.0 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CVS Health's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CVS Health's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

CVS Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.37 $1.33 $1.33 $72.50 $114.3K 1.6K 139 CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.85 $5.86 $60.00 $58.6K 4.1K 100 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $5.3 $5.15 $5.15 $80.00 $51.5K 463 102 CVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.35 $13.2 $13.2 $75.00 $47.5K 545 36 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.7 $8.45 $8.6 $62.50 $36.1K 2.4K 199

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CVS Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

CVS Health's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,288,419, with CVS's price down by -0.44%, positioned at $63.38. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. What Analysts Are Saying About CVS Health

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $75.6.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $73. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for CVS Health, targeting a price of $81. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for CVS Health, targeting a price of $73. * An analyst from Leerink Partners upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $75. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on CVS Health, maintaining a target price of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

