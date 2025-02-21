Behind the Scenes of CVS Health's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on CVS Health. Our analysis of options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $282,069, and 2 were calls, valued at $56,340.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $65.0 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVS Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVS Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $0.84 $0.6 $0.84 $64.00 $100.9K 703 102 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.6 $5.25 $5.6 $65.00 $43.6K 2.7K 0 CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.1 $5.6 $5.7 $65.00 $35.9K 2.7K 0 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.57 $0.5 $0.57 $60.00 $35.2K 6.8K 6 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.0 $3.85 $3.95 $62.50 $34.3K 873 265

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CVS Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

CVS Health's Current Market Status With a volume of 4,301,321, the price of CVS is down -1.51% at $64.11. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days. What The Experts Say On CVS Health

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $75.6.

* An analyst from Leerink Partners upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $75. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on CVS Health, maintaining a target price of $73. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $73. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for CVS Health, targeting a price of $81. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for CVS Health, targeting a price of $76.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CVS Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

