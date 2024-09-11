Behind the Scenes of CVS Health's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CVS Health. Our analysis of options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $525,372, and 8 were calls, valued at $1,210,434.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CVS Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CVS Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $65.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CVS Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $1.91 $1.69 $1.75 $56.00 $854.0K 13 0 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.4 $55.00 $440.0K 7.8K 1.1K CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.6 $6.5 $6.5 $52.50 $79.9K 111 124 CVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $1.49 $1.39 $1.48 $57.50 $79.4K 4.7K 581 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.7 $7.55 $7.64 $50.00 $53.5K 983 80

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CVS Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of CVS Health Currently trading with a volume of 3,361,923, the CVS's price is down by -3.44%, now at $54.98. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for CVS Health

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $64.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $68. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $62. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $62.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CVS Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

