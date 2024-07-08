Behind the Scenes of CVS Health's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CVS Health. Our analysis of options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 80% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $138,130, and 8 were calls, valued at $1,041,853.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $47.5 and $70.0 for CVS Health, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVS Health options trades today is 3529.75 with a total volume of 272.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVS Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $47.5 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

CVS Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.25 $3.0 $4.05 $70.00 $423.6K 22.6K 10 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.25 $7.15 $7.25 $52.50 $209.5K 815 0 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.1 $8.05 $8.08 $57.50 $131.8K 293 150 CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.75 $5.55 $5.57 $55.00 $111.4K 1.0K 0 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $7.15 $7.05 $7.13 $50.00 $71.3K 479 7

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CVS Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 5,717,630, with CVS's price up by 0.48%, positioned at $56.89. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 30 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for CVS Health

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $58.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CVS Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.