Behind the Scenes of CrowdStrike Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for CrowdStrike Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 23% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $163,645, and 11 are calls, amounting to $951,468.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $280.0 to $570.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 1077.78 with a total volume of 1,057.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $280.0 to $570.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $28.3 $28.25 $28.3 $310.00 $249.0K 1.9K 240 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $28.8 $28.1 $28.3 $310.00 $212.2K 1.9K 151 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $28.9 $28.0 $28.4 $310.00 $176.0K 1.9K 76 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $263.5 $259.0 $261.29 $570.00 $130.6K 0 0 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $15.45 $14.3 $14.89 $330.00 $59.5K 2.4K 44

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

In light of the recent options history for CrowdStrike Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 453,612, the CRWD's price is up by 0.1%, now at $309.86. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $341.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $345. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $345. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $330. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $400. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $285.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

