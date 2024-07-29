Behind the Scenes of Coupang's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CPNG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Coupang. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $39,500, and 8 calls, totaling $214,533.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $28.0 for Coupang, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coupang's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coupang's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $28.0 in the last 30 days.

Coupang Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $28.00 $39.5K 23 50 CPNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.76 $2.7 $2.74 $20.00 $27.4K 2.6K 800 CPNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.76 $2.7 $2.72 $20.00 $27.2K 2.6K 700 CPNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.69 $2.68 $2.68 $20.00 $27.0K 2.6K 301 CPNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.7 $2.66 $2.67 $20.00 $26.7K 2.6K 500

About Coupang

Coupang Inc is an e-commerce company. It sells apparel, electronics, footwear, food products, furniture, nutritional supplements, and other products. Its segments include Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. The company generates maximum revenue from the Product Commerce segment. Product Commerce includes core retail (owned inventory) and marketplace offerings (third-party merchants) and Rocket Fresh, fresh grocery offering, as well as advertising products associated with these offerings.

Where Is Coupang Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,008,947, the price of CPNG is up 0.67% at $20.32. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Coupang options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

