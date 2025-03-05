Behind the Scenes of Costco Wholesale's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in COST often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Costco Wholesale. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 13% bullish and 0% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,120, and 14 calls, totaling $3,789,748.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $500.0 to $1075.0 for Costco Wholesale over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Costco Wholesale's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Costco Wholesale's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $500.0 to $1075.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $536.4 $530.1 $533.24 $500.00 $533.2K 81 10 COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $536.4 $530.1 $533.21 $500.00 $533.2K 81 30 COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $465.95 $457.65 $461.8 $570.00 $369.4K 30 24 COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $465.95 $457.65 $461.8 $570.00 $369.4K 30 8 COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $465.9 $457.65 $461.71 $570.00 $369.3K 30 40

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and boasts over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

In light of the recent options history for Costco Wholesale, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Costco Wholesale's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 592,258, the price of COST is up by 0.28%, reaching $1039.74. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Costco Wholesale

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1069.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1070. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1075. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Costco Wholesale with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

