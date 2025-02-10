Behind the Scenes of Costco Wholesale's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Costco Wholesale.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $457,547, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $5,404,670.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $755.0 to $1220.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 230.83 with a total volume of 1,718.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $755.0 to $1220.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $130.0 $128.9 $130.0 $930.00 $2.0M 813 361 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $127.0 $125.5 $127.0 $930.00 $1.0M 813 400 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $33.0 $32.6 $33.0 $1045.00 $656.7K 225 200 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $128.0 $126.05 $128.0 $930.00 $499.2K 813 361 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $130.0 $128.45 $130.0 $930.00 $260.0K 813 20

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and boasts over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

In light of the recent options history for Costco Wholesale, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 340,621, the COST's price is up by 0.38%, now at $1047.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 24 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Costco Wholesale

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1069.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1070. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1075. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Costco Wholesale options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

