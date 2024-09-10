Behind the Scenes of Costco Wholesale's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Costco Wholesale. Our analysis of options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) revealed 41 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $460,708, and 36 were calls, valued at $4,673,027.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $255.0 and $1100.0 for Costco Wholesale, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 224.82 with a total volume of 2,474.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $255.0 to $1100.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $93.6 $91.7 $92.9 $870.00 $1.3M 50 150 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $642.85 $638.0 $638.0 $265.00 $446.6K 37 10 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $626.0 $623.05 $626.0 $275.00 $438.2K 113 10 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $49.95 $49.0 $49.0 $1000.00 $367.5K 167 77 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $501.0 $501.0 $501.0 $395.00 $350.7K 38 7

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and enjoys over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,308,047, with COST's price down by -0.25%, positioned at $894.29. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Costco Wholesale

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $936.0.

An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $975. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $890. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $915. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $950. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $950.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Costco Wholesale, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.