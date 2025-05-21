Behind the Scenes of CoreWeave's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 83 uncommon options trades for CoreWeave.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,070,021, and 65 are calls, for a total amount of $4,955,378.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $135.0 for CoreWeave, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CoreWeave's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CoreWeave's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

CoreWeave Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $29.0 $28.9 $29.0 $80.00 $870.0K 2.5K 1.1K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $22.9 $22.8 $22.8 $92.50 $287.2K 36 150 CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $5.1 $5.1 $5.1 $105.00 $264.4K 4.2K 11.5K CRWV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $52.5 $51.1 $51.57 $50.00 $257.8K 712 56 CRWV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $26.5 $24.8 $25.76 $105.00 $257.6K 483 175

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CoreWeave, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is CoreWeave Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 30,226,814, the price of CRWV is up 18.96% at $107.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Expert Opinions on CoreWeave

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $63.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $55. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Neutral rating on CoreWeave, maintaining a target price of $65. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on CoreWeave, maintaining a target price of $78. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for CoreWeave, targeting a price of $58. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on CoreWeave, maintaining a target price of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for CRWV

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

