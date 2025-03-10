Behind the Scenes of Constellation Energy's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Constellation Energy.

Looking at options history for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) we detected 60 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 36 are puts, for a total amount of $6,151,163 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,221,456.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $500.0 for Constellation Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Constellation Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Constellation Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $500.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Constellation Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $26.4 $25.2 $25.6 $220.00 $2.5M 4.1K 1.0K CEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $23.4 $21.6 $23.4 $220.00 $1.1M 4.1K 1.5K CEG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $39.6 $37.0 $37.6 $180.00 $188.0K 388 50 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $43.9 $43.6 $43.6 $200.00 $130.8K 1.5K 64 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $43.0 $42.5 $42.5 $200.00 $127.5K 1.5K 30

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Constellation Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Constellation Energy Currently trading with a volume of 5,044,606, the CEG's price is down by -6.38%, now at $198.99. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 59 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $334.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $334.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

