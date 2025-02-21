Behind the Scenes of ConocoPhillips's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for ConocoPhillips. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $235,543, and 4 are calls, amounting to $430,292.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $110.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ConocoPhillips stands at 1994.43, with a total volume reaching 1,182.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ConocoPhillips, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $110.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.55 $12.9 $12.9 $90.00 $193.5K 3.4K 252 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.3 $12.85 $13.0 $90.00 $130.0K 3.4K 2 COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $100.00 $110.2K 2.5K 399 COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.0 $0.99 $1.0 $110.00 $59.1K 1.4K 0 COP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $7.95 $7.75 $7.85 $100.00 $50.2K 512 74

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ConocoPhillips, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of ConocoPhillips Currently trading with a volume of 3,299,937, the COP's price is down by -3.28%, now at $98.65. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. What Analysts Are Saying About ConocoPhillips

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $136.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ConocoPhillips options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

