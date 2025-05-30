Behind the Scenes of Coinbase Global's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Coinbase Global. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed 53 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 23 were puts, with a value of $1,333,317, and 30 were calls, valued at $2,194,271.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $690.0 for Coinbase Global over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Coinbase Global's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Coinbase Global's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $690.0, over the past month.

Coinbase Global Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $195.45 $193.0 $193.0 $400.00 $289.5K 15 15 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.3 $8.8 $9.0 $320.00 $270.0K 1.0K 321 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $260.00 $153.9K 4.4K 3.8K COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/13/25 $50.2 $49.6 $49.6 $295.00 $148.8K 7 30 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $46.75 $45.85 $45.85 $280.00 $146.5K 460 5

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

In light of the recent options history for Coinbase Global, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Coinbase Global

With a volume of 4,530,994, the price of COIN is down -0.94% at $246.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Coinbase Global

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $253.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, maintaining a target price of $270. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Coinbase Global, targeting a price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Coinbase Global, targeting a price of $293. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Coinbase Global, targeting a price of $215.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Coinbase Global options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for COIN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Jefferies Maintains Hold Hold May 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for COIN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.