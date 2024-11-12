Behind the Scenes of Coinbase Glb's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COIN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Coinbase Glb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $309,412, and 6 are calls, amounting to $477,603.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $280.0 to $400.0 for Coinbase Glb during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coinbase Glb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coinbase Glb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $280.0 to $400.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coinbase Glb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $23.25 $22.55 $22.55 $350.00 $225.5K 3.5K 113 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.1 $15.05 $15.05 $280.00 $213.0K 1.3K 344 COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $11.35 $10.8 $10.96 $335.00 $103.9K 611 346 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.1 $14.5 $15.1 $280.00 $55.8K 1.3K 363 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.55 $8.2 $8.2 $350.00 $52.7K 17.1K 4.0K

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Coinbase Glb, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Coinbase Glb Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 7,586,435, with COIN's price down by -1.49%, positioned at $319.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 93 days. Expert Opinions on Coinbase Glb

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $233.8.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $245. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Glb, which currently sits at a price target of $255. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Coinbase Glb, which currently sits at a price target of $204. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B. Riley Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $280.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coinbase Glb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

