Behind the Scenes of Coinbase Glb's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Coinbase Glb. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $151,692, and 21 were calls, valued at $1,261,560.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $400.0 for Coinbase Glb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Coinbase Glb stands at 5751.88, with a total volume reaching 10,412.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Coinbase Glb, situated within the strike price corridor from $170.0 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Coinbase Glb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $5.4 $5.0 $5.4 $200.00 $162.0K 14.2K 316 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $9.65 $9.35 $9.45 $195.00 $151.4K 2.0K 717 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $7.5 $7.35 $7.45 $200.00 $126.8K 14.2K 1.8K COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $19.75 $19.05 $19.45 $210.00 $97.2K 2.5K 57 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $2.94 $2.75 $2.94 $170.00 $87.6K 2.6K 659

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Coinbase Glb, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Coinbase Glb Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,344,738, the price of COIN is up 2.46% at $190.85. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 100 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Coinbase Glb

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $241.4.

* An analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $245. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $290. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Coinbase Glb, targeting a price of $280. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Coinbase Glb, which currently sits at a price target of $178. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Coinbase Glb, targeting a price of $214.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

