Behind the Scenes of Coinbase Glb's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Coinbase Glb. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed 94 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 39 were puts, with a value of $3,770,927, and 55 were calls, valued at $4,629,461.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.5 and $450.0 for Coinbase Glb, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coinbase Glb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coinbase Glb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.5 to $450.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coinbase Glb Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $32.55 $32.05 $32.05 $140.00 $640.9K 138 197 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $153.5 $148.5 $153.49 $2.50 $460.4K 14 80 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $153.0 $148.5 $152.99 $2.50 $305.9K 14 20 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $23.8 $23.55 $23.6 $140.00 $236.0K 1.1K 202 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $35.3 $34.95 $35.17 $135.00 $211.0K 77 60

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Coinbase Glb, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Coinbase Glb Trading volume stands at 6,277,900, with COIN's price up by 4.6%, positioned at $154.13. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 52 days. What The Experts Say On Coinbase Glb

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $169.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Barclays has upgraded their rating to Equal-Weight and adjusted the price target to $169.

