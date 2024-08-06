Behind the Scenes of Cleanspark's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLSK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Cleanspark. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 64% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $86,515, and 11 are calls, amounting to $448,827.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $37.0 for Cleanspark during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cleanspark's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cleanspark's significant trades, within a strike price range of $8.0 to $37.0, over the past month.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.45 $3.55 $37.00 $64.6K 4.3K 357 CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.75 $4.65 $4.65 $8.00 $55.8K 433 123 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.96 $2.81 $2.96 $20.00 $51.8K 1.3K 176 CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.75 $3.65 $3.65 $12.00 $48.5K 255 206 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.95 $3.5 $3.95 $35.00 $39.5K 1.0K 126

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Current Position of Cleanspark Currently trading with a volume of 15,323,342, the CLSK's price is up by 0.74%, now at $12.28. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

