Behind the Scenes of Chipotle Mexican Grill's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CMG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Chipotle Mexican Grill. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 77% leaning bullish and 16% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $2,527,023, and 4 are calls, amounting to $585,540.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $39.0 to $63.8 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades today is 2485.0 with a total volume of 20,285.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chipotle Mexican Grill's big money trades within a strike price range of $39.0 to $63.8 over the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.79 $1.72 $1.72 $50.00 $688.0K 10.5K 4.0K CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.98 $0.9 $0.91 $55.00 $455.0K 1.6K 5.1K CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $0.34 $0.31 $0.31 $41.00 $386.9K 24 1.5K CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.05 $1.01 $1.02 $43.00 $341.5K 3.6K 0 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.55 $3.45 $3.46 $45.00 $333.3K 3.6K 1.0K

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Chipotle Mexican Grill, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Chipotle Mexican Grill

With a volume of 6,614,292, the price of CMG is down -1.16% at $49.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Chipotle Mexican Grill

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $64.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, maintaining a target price of $65. * In a positive move, an analyst from Loop Capital has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $65. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $58. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for CMG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Loop Capital Upgrades Hold Buy

