Behind the Scenes of Chewy's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Chewy. Our analysis of options history for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $385,600, and 6 were calls, valued at $532,776.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $35.0 for Chewy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Chewy stands at 1727.2, with a total volume reaching 7,063.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Chewy, situated within the strike price corridor from $17.5 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Chewy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHWY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $4.35 $4.25 $4.25 $30.00 $206.1K 600 1.0K CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.7 $13.7 $13.7 $20.00 $146.7K 1.7K 108 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.96 $1.92 $1.92 $27.50 $140.6K 3.0K 785 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $1.16 $1.13 $1.16 $32.00 $90.8K 1.6K 897 CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $35.00 $70.5K 2.7K 1.3K

About Chewy

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the US, generating $11.2 billion in 2023 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods, like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Chewy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Chewy With a trading volume of 11,037,218, the price of CHWY is down by -3.1%, reaching $32.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. Expert Opinions on Chewy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $36.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Chewy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

