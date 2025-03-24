Behind the Scenes of Cheniere Energy's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cheniere Energy. Our analysis of options history for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $215,900, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,175,799.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $185.0 to $280.0 for Cheniere Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cheniere Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cheniere Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $185.0 to $280.0, over the past month.

Cheniere Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.8 $18.3 $18.3 $240.00 $237.9K 157 133 LNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $34.2 $33.2 $33.5 $240.00 $167.6K 18 51 LNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $16.3 $15.5 $15.5 $220.00 $155.0K 880 8 LNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.3 $3.1 $4.0 $240.00 $119.2K 1.6K 363 LNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $17.4 $17.2 $17.4 $280.00 $103.6K 66 60

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cheniere Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Cheniere Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 891,646, with LNG's price up by 2.97%, positioned at $233.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 39 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cheniere Energy

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $254.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Cheniere Energy, maintaining a target price of $254. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Cheniere Energy, targeting a price of $254.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cheniere Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.