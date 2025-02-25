Behind the Scenes of Charter Communications's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CHTR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Charter Communications. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $53,680, and 7 calls, totaling $671,572.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $350.0 and $400.0 for Charter Communications, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Charter Communications's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Charter Communications's significant trades, within a strike price range of $350.0 to $400.0, over the past month.

Charter Communications 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $56.3 $52.0 $54.2 $350.00 $151.7K 501 101 CHTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $56.4 $54.3 $54.3 $350.00 $146.6K 501 48 CHTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $56.3 $54.1 $54.1 $350.00 $135.2K 501 73 CHTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.5 $6.2 $6.2 $400.00 $92.3K 0 150 CHTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $53.9 $53.9 $53.9 $350.00 $64.6K 501 123

About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 57 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Charter Communications, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Charter Communications With a volume of 394,955, the price of CHTR is down -1.19% at $361.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Charter Communications

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $385.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Charter Communications with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

