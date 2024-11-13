Behind the Scenes of Celsius Holdings's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CELH often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Celsius Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 63% bullish and 27% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $56,960, and 10 calls, totaling $538,635.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $35.0 for Celsius Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Celsius Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Celsius Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.55 $2.5 $2.5 $30.00 $125.1K 8.4K 774 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.65 $5.65 $5.65 $25.00 $84.7K 7 158 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $0.5 $0.46 $0.51 $30.00 $76.5K 1.7K 1.7K CELH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $0.91 $0.8 $0.83 $29.00 $58.4K 718 824 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.45 $4.4 $4.45 $30.00 $56.9K 9.2K 203

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

In light of the recent options history for Celsius Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,635,756, with CELH's price up by 2.17%, positioned at $27.55. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 106 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Celsius Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $42.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $45. * An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $40. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $47. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $35. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $44.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Celsius Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

