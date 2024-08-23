Behind the Scenes of Celsius Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Celsius Holdings.

Looking at options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $326,338 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,090,943.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $80.0 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Celsius Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Celsius Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.25 $4.1 $4.1 $40.00 $655.9K 7.4K 1.6K CELH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $40.15 $39.4 $39.67 $80.00 $198.3K 34 0 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.95 $1.85 $1.92 $42.00 $164.3K 592 473 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $21.9 $20.85 $21.53 $20.00 $111.9K 100 52 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $40.0 $39.7 $39.78 $80.00 $67.6K 34 67

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Current Position of Celsius Holdings With a volume of 2,494,020, the price of CELH is up 1.5% at $39.92. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days. What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $52.4.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $50. An analyst from Roth MKM has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $65. In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $32. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $65. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

