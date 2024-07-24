Behind the Scenes of Celsius Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Celsius Holdings.

Looking at options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $444,060 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $136,787.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $65.0 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celsius Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celsius Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

Celsius Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $9.15 $9.15 $40.00 $150.9K 1.8K 200 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $0.97 $0.76 $0.97 $45.00 $60.6K 1.7K 625 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.4 $7.35 $7.4 $50.00 $51.8K 653 96 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.15 $5.85 $6.15 $40.00 $51.6K 301 93 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $0.94 $0.89 $0.93 $49.00 $46.2K 1.5K 819

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Current Position of Celsius Holdings With a volume of 3,447,593, the price of CELH is down -2.71% at $46.19. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Celsius Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $68.2.

An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $68. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $65. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $68. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $80. In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.