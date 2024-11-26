Behind the Scenes of Cava Group's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cava Group.

Looking at options history for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $159,975 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $260,023.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $200.0 for Cava Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $58.9 $57.6 $58.25 $120.00 $58.2K 85 10 CAVA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $40.1 $37.0 $38.65 $160.00 $57.9K 61 15 CAVA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $33.1 $23.1 $27.6 $160.00 $55.2K 27 0 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.3 $6.2 $6.2 $145.00 $55.1K 1.0K 185 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $23.4 $23.4 $23.4 $160.00 $46.8K 7 0

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cava Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Cava Group With a trading volume of 306,516, the price of CAVA is down by -0.82%, reaching $141.37. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now. What The Experts Say On Cava Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $153.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Cava Group with a target price of $163. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Cava Group with a target price of $135. * An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $145.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cava Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.