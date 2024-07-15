Behind the Scenes of Cava Group's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CAVA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Cava Group. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,885, and 7 calls, totaling $277,091.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $110.0 for Cava Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cava Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cava Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cava Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $38.8 $37.6 $37.6 $60.00 $56.4K 663 0 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $44.9 $44.4 $44.9 $50.00 $44.9K 208 0 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $12.0 $11.7 $11.7 $85.00 $42.1K 483 52 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $4.3 $4.1 $4.2 $85.00 $37.8K 185 338 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $85.00 $37.0K 185 147

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cava Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Cava Group With a trading volume of 990,333, the price of CAVA is up by 2.08%, reaching $86.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Cava Group

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $100.0.

An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cava Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.