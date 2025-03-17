Behind the Scenes of Caterpillar's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $558,226 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $486,874.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $400.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Caterpillar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Caterpillar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $300.0 to $400.0, over the past month.

Caterpillar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.25 $6.0 $6.3 $300.00 $306.1K 983 488 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $16.15 $16.1 $16.15 $340.00 $224.5K 456 166 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $31.55 $29.75 $30.27 $320.00 $96.8K 340 32 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.75 $12.5 $12.75 $360.00 $79.0K 2.2K 6 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.9 $12.65 $12.9 $360.00 $73.5K 2.2K 74

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Caterpillar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 563,394, the price of CAT is up by 0.26%, reaching $340.53. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 38 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Caterpillar

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $375.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caterpillar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.