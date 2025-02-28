Behind the Scenes of Caterpillar's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Caterpillar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $171,297, and 5 are calls, amounting to $229,138.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $145.0 and $450.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caterpillar options trades today is 190.22 with a total volume of 209.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caterpillar's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $14.15 $12.85 $12.85 $450.00 $64.2K 31 50 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $15.5 $15.2 $15.55 $350.00 $59.0K 254 49 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.85 $20.8 $20.85 $330.00 $52.1K 109 27 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.8 $15.4 $15.85 $350.00 $41.1K 458 33 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.4 $30.25 $30.4 $340.00 $39.5K 582 13

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

In light of the recent options history for Caterpillar, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Caterpillar Currently trading with a volume of 905,821, the CAT's price is up by 0.04%, now at $340.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days. Expert Opinions on Caterpillar

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $397.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $490. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $438. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $375. * In a positive move, an analyst from UBS has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $385.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

