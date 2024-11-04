Behind the Scenes of Caterpillar's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Caterpillar. Our analysis of options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) revealed 35 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 22 were puts, with a value of $1,219,975, and 13 were calls, valued at $1,029,873.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $310.0 and $400.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caterpillar options trades today is 947.5 with a total volume of 12,992.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caterpillar's big money trades within a strike price range of $310.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.5 $10.25 $10.3 $390.00 $309.0K 784 352 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $49.1 $48.55 $49.1 $370.00 $147.3K 32 30 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $47.4 $46.85 $46.85 $390.00 $131.1K 209 28 CAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $16.1 $15.9 $16.0 $380.00 $112.0K 2.7K 931 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $22.15 $20.05 $21.35 $390.00 $106.7K 511 0

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the top manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Cat Financial. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers. Cat Financial provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

Caterpillar's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 777,008, with CAT's price down by -0.28%, positioned at $378.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 91 days. Expert Opinions on Caterpillar

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $363.6.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $295. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $332. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Caterpillar with a target price of $435. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $456. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Underperform rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $300.

