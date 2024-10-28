Behind the Scenes of Carvana's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Carvana. Our analysis of options history for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $409,383, and 3 were calls, valued at $150,015.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $175.0 to $290.0 for Carvana over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Carvana's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Carvana's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $290.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Carvana 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $89.55 $88.55 $89.55 $290.00 $107.4K 0 0 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $9.4 $9.3 $9.4 $195.00 $94.0K 674 16 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $15.75 $14.5 $15.28 $205.00 $76.3K 399 90 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $89.55 $88.25 $89.55 $290.00 $62.6K 0 12 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $14.1 $13.85 $14.1 $205.00 $56.4K 115 55

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

In light of the recent options history for Carvana, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now? With a volume of 46,823, the price of CVNA is up 1.36% at $205.28. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Carvana

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $209.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Carvana with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

