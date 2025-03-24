Behind the Scenes of Carnival's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Carnival. Our analysis of options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $356,037, and 2 were calls, valued at $106,949.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $27.0 for Carnival over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Carnival's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Carnival's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $27.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Carnival Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.3 $27.00 $166.9K 2.7K 266 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $20.00 $71.2K 1.4K 199 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.4 $0.33 $0.4 $21.00 $52.5K 924 1.3K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.26 $2.23 $2.24 $21.00 $44.8K 1.2K 442 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $20.00 $35.6K 1.4K 199

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2024. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Carnival, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Carnival's Current Market Status With a volume of 7,911,728, the price of CCL is up 2.91% at $21.55. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Carnival

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $28.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Hold rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $21. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $31. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Carnival with a target price of $33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Carnival with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

