Behind the Scenes of Carnival's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Carnival. Our analysis of options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $265,637, and 3 were calls, valued at $150,137.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.0 to $27.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Carnival's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Carnival's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $19.0 to $27.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Carnival Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $1.36 $0.86 $1.15 $26.00 $110.0K 1.0K 0 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.1 $5.95 $6.1 $27.00 $79.2K 2.8K 130 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $27.00 $39.0K 2.7K 128 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.1 $5.95 $6.1 $27.00 $36.6K 2.8K 259 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.9 $6.85 $6.85 $19.00 $34.2K 1.5K 50

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2024. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Carnival, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Carnival's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 5,544,362, the CCL's price is down by -2.11%, now at $25.55. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Carnival

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $27.5.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Loop Capital lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $30.

