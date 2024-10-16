Behind the Scenes of Carnival's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Carnival (NYSE:CCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Carnival.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,284, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,310,307.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $25.0 for Carnival, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.55 $3.4 $3.5 $19.00 $345.8K 9.9K 14 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.16 $1.96 $1.96 $25.00 $155.2K 13.0K 961 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.42 $2.29 $2.3 $21.00 $115.0K 12.0K 1.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.3 $2.29 $2.28 $21.00 $114.0K 12.0K 520 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.29 $2.23 $2.23 $21.00 $111.5K 12.0K 1.0K

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Carnival's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 12,734,149, the CCL's price is up by 0.08%, now at $21.57. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. Expert Opinions on Carnival

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.7.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Carnival with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

