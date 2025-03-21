Behind the Scenes of Capri Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Capri Holdings.

Looking at options history for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $75,032 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $901,560.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $22.5 for Capri Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capri Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capri Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $22.5 in the last 30 days.

Capri Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.74 $0.55 $0.6 $20.00 $348.4K 12.8K 6.2K CPRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.6 $0.52 $0.6 $20.00 $327.8K 12.8K 5.9K CPRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.47 $0.4 $0.47 $21.00 $52.5K 267 1.1K CPRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.85 $3.7 $3.7 $22.50 $46.6K 938 126 CPRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $17.50 $40.5K 375 316

About Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Capri Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Capri Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,596,677, with CPRI's price down by -0.22%, positioned at $20.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 68 days. What The Experts Say On Capri Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $23.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Capri Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

