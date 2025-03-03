Behind the Scenes of Capri Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CPRI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Capri Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $98,369, and 15 are calls, amounting to $9,352,633.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $26.0 for Capri Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Capri Holdings stands at 4681.42, with a total volume reaching 30,844.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Capri Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $17.5 to $26.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Capri Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $5.95 $3.6 $5.0 $18.50 $8.5M 17.0K 17.0K CPRI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $6.2 $5.9 $6.0 $17.50 $131.1K 670 220 CPRI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.2 $4.9 $5.0 $20.00 $125.0K 1.2K 251 CPRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $4.95 $4.95 $22.50 $99.9K 933 225 CPRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.66 $1.62 $1.66 $22.50 $82.5K 23.2K 992

About Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

In light of the recent options history for Capri Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Capri Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,905,182, with CPRI's price up by 5.66%, positioned at $23.23. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 86 days. What The Experts Say On Capri Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Capri Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

