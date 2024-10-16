Behind the Scenes of Cameco's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CCJ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Cameco. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $135,615, and 10 are calls, amounting to $1,955,993.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $80.0 for Cameco during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cameco's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cameco's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cameco 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.53 $2.4 $2.5 $55.00 $1.2M 17.9K 6.3K CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.72 $2.63 $2.63 $55.00 $263.7K 17.9K 1.2K CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.83 $1.66 $1.8 $80.00 $90.0K 3.6K 0 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.25 $7.2 $7.25 $49.00 $86.2K 627 63 CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.52 $1.34 $1.47 $52.50 $73.5K 1.3K 541

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

Present Market Standing of Cameco Currently trading with a volume of 1,299,051, the CCJ's price is up by 4.43%, now at $54.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

