Behind the Scenes of Cameco's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cameco. Our analysis of options history for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $260,825, and 4 were calls, valued at $182,330.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.0 to $50.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cameco's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cameco's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $37.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cameco 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $9.55 $9.4 $9.5 $50.00 $95.0K 5.1K 100 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $0.65 $0.59 $0.63 $42.00 $62.0K 848 1.9K CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $41.00 $58.0K 2.1K 136 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $0.73 $0.69 $0.69 $41.50 $55.9K 106 1.6K CCJ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $6.2 $4.4 $4.7 $45.00 $44.6K 460 103

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cameco, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Cameco Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,736,512, with CCJ's price down by -0.39%, positioned at $40.62. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 74 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cameco

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $63.73.

An analyst from GLJ Research downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $63.

