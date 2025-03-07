Behind the Scenes of Caesars Entertainment's Latest Options Trends

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in CZR usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for Caesars Entertainment. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 55% being bullish and 44% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $539,043, and there was a single call, worth $25,435.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $34.0 for Caesars Entertainment over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Caesars Entertainment's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Caesars Entertainment's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $34.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.45 $3.1 $3.25 $25.00 $266.0K 326 822 CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $32.00 $57.2K 79 133 CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.3 $7.15 $7.15 $34.00 $42.1K 39 59 CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $30.00 $42.0K 4.4K 100 CZR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.0 $5.4 $5.6 $33.00 $39.2K 440 70

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across the Las Vegas (49% of 2024 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (46%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets that produced marginal EBITDA in 2024. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

In light of the recent options history for Caesars Entertainment, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Caesars Entertainment With a trading volume of 2,207,903, the price of CZR is down by -4.88%, reaching $27.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Caesars Entertainment

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $46.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment with a target price of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment with a target price of $54. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Caesars Entertainment with a target price of $46. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $53. * An analyst from Susquehanna upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $30.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caesars Entertainment with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

