Behind the Scenes of C3.ai's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on C3.ai (NYSE:AI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for C3.ai.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $692,372, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $29,300.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.5 to $32.5 for C3.ai during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of C3.ai stands at 5252.17, with a total volume reaching 5,294.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in C3.ai, situated within the strike price corridor from $22.5 to $32.5, throughout the last 30 days.

C3.ai Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.42 $1.37 $1.38 $22.50 $208.6K 13.7K 2.6K AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.05 $3.95 $3.95 $27.50 $197.5K 8.4K 500 AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.44 $1.39 $1.4 $22.50 $91.5K 13.7K 1.1K AI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.95 $8.85 $8.93 $32.50 $71.5K 483 80 AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.46 $1.43 $1.43 $22.50 $69.2K 13.7K 530

About C3.ai

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Having examined the options trading patterns of C3.ai, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of C3.ai Trading volume stands at 1,030,611, with AI's price down by -1.07%, positioned at $24.95. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 42 days.

