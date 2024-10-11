Behind the Scenes of C3.ai's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on C3.ai.

Looking at options history for C3.ai (NYSE:AI) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $173,610 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $218,102.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $30.0 for C3.ai, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for C3.ai's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of C3.ai's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

C3.ai Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.9 $4.85 $4.9 $30.00 $96.0K 2.6K 288 AI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.15 $4.05 $4.15 $25.00 $65.1K 4.4K 45 AI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.15 $30.00 $49.1K 517 158 AI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $1.46 $1.41 $1.41 $25.00 $43.0K 3.6K 937 AI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.95 $4.85 $4.9 $30.00 $42.1K 2.6K 92

About C3.ai

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

In light of the recent options history for C3.ai, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is C3.ai Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,029,186, with AI's price down by -1.07%, positioned at $25.95. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 54 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest C3.ai options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

