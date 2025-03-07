Behind the Scenes of Broadcom's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) revealed 92 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 41 were puts, with a value of $2,507,377, and 51 were calls, valued at $2,624,499.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $220.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Broadcom's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Broadcom's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $220.0, over the past month.

Broadcom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $160.00 $302.6K 11.1K 9.3K AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $10.15 $10.1 $10.15 $180.00 $279.2K 11.9K 1.0K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.72 $2.65 $2.65 $220.00 $217.9K 10.6K 7.6K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $1.58 $1.57 $1.57 $150.00 $180.0K 71 3 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $7.15 $7.0 $7.03 $185.00 $152.3K 926 3.2K

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Broadcom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Broadcom's Current Market Status With a volume of 36,754,199, the price of AVGO is up 3.57% at $185.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 96 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Broadcom

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $266.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $250. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $255.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Broadcom with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

