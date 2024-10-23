Behind the Scenes of Boston Scientific's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Boston Scientific.

Looking at options history for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,054,466 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $374,985.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $78.0 and $90.0 for Boston Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Boston Scientific's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Boston Scientific's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $78.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Boston Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BSX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $6.6 $6.4 $6.4 $90.00 $320.0K 1.0K 1.0K BSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $5.6 $5.5 $5.6 $90.00 $211.1K 1.0K 392 BSX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.5 $0.4 $0.4 $78.00 $194.2K 1 1.4K BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.6 $2.4 $2.4 $84.00 $148.0K 0 627 BSX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.45 $2.35 $2.4 $84.00 $83.5K 0 1.0K

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

In light of the recent options history for Boston Scientific, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Boston Scientific Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,478,627, the BSX's price is down by -4.41%, now at $84.13. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Boston Scientific

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $96.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Boston Scientific, targeting a price of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Boston Scientific with a target price of $98. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Boston Scientific, maintaining a target price of $95. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Boston Scientific, targeting a price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Boston Scientific with a target price of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Boston Scientific, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.