Behind the Scenes of Booking Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 45 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 21 are puts, totaling $1,296,427, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,321,582.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3450.0 to $6100.0 for Booking Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Booking Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Booking Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3450.0 to $6100.0, over the past month.

Booking Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $100.0 $88.5 $100.0 $4500.00 $200.0K 21 24 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $18.0 $15.3 $15.2 $5000.00 $152.0K 73 2 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $266.1 $246.3 $266.1 $4660.00 $133.0K 5 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $122.1 $109.6 $117.43 $4550.00 $105.6K 14 12 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $936.0 $916.9 $936.0 $3450.00 $93.6K 1 0

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 90,242, with BKNG's price up by 3.57%, positioned at $4448.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $5890.0.

