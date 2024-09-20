Behind the Scenes of Booking Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $157,475, and 8 are calls, amounting to $554,018.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3300.0 to $4800.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $3300.0 to $4800.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $489.3 $474.1 $476.57 $3550.00 $190.6K 24 4 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $210.4 $189.3 $200.0 $3800.00 $100.0K 824 5 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $755.0 $745.2 $750.1 $3300.00 $75.0K 5 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $535.0 $523.9 $535.0 $3500.00 $53.5K 34 4 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $242.0 $237.8 $242.0 $4100.00 $48.4K 236 5

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Present Market Standing of Booking Holdings Trading volume stands at 122,481, with BKNG's price up by 0.45%, positioned at $4035.6. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 41 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4022.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $4200. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $4200. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $3590. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $4100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

